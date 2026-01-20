Stacey Dooley has opened up about the moment she was rushed to immediate surgery after suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

Speaking to Amy Jackson Westwick's “What’s the Tea, Amy?” podcast, the documentary maker, 38, said she was told she was bleeding internally and was rushed to theatre.

“I couldn’t talk about it for such a long time without bursting into floods of tears," Dooley recalled.

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg implants itself outside of the womb, usually in one of the fallopian tubes.

Dooley praised the staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital for their compassion.