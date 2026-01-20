Surf webcam captures one of four New South Wales shark attacks in 48 hours

A surf webcam has captured a shark attack on a popular beach, amid a recent spate of incidents that have rocked Sydney.

Around 40 beaches along the coast of New South Wales (NSW) currently remain closed after four separate shark attacks were reported within 48 hours.

Video footage shows the moment that a surfer was attacked while surfing at North Steyne beach. NSW Ambulance confirmed the man suffered serious leg injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Three other people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been attacked. Authorities believe all the incidents involve bull sharks. The mammals are "one of the few sharks that are potentially dangerous to people", the Australian Museum says.