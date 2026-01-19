Ben Affleck says AI ‘very unlikely’ to make meaningful films

Ben Affleck says he does not believe AI will entirely replace actors or screenwriters because of its limitations.

Affleck appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience with friend and collaborator Matt Damon to promote their new Netflix film The Rip and he was asked about Artificial Intelligence being a threat to writers and actors’ image rights.

Affleck, the youngest ever best screenplay Oscar winner for Good Will Hunting, said AI was a useful tool for certain aspects of writing but he considers it “very unlikely” the technology would “be able to write anything meaningful” or “it’s going to be making movies from whole cloth.”