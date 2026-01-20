Dashcam footage captures the moment a skateboarder was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the motorist who swerved into a hard shoulder and severely injured the skateboarder, before carrying on driving on 15 January.

Officers said the victim sustained severe injuries after colliding with the roadway near the curb. They were taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

"The driver failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid as required by law," the police department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.