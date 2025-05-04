Watch: Houthi missile strike causes chaos at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

This video shows the moment a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels towards Israel on Sunday landed near Ben Gurion Airport.

The strike near the country's main international airport sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused panic among passengers in the terminal building.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, who claimed responsibility for the missile strike, have recently intensified missile launches at Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Most missile launches from Yemen have been intercepted by Israel's missile defence systems.

In a statement after the strike, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said: "Whoever harms us will be harmed sevenfold."