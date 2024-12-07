Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

Annabel Grossman and Ben Parker take a tour of the US state of Kentucky in this episode of Travel Smart.

Known as the bluegrass state, Kentucky is obviously brimming with music and revelry, which Ben gives a guide on the best places to find some authentic bluegrass music, while Annabel picks out the best food stops to make in the southern state and of course, the world-famous Kentucky Derby.

Both then sit down for a glass of bourbon - taking a look at the best drinks to try while in their hometown.

Watch Travel Smart on Independent TV.