Ryan Reynolds goes wild in stands as Hollywood star celebrates Wrexham’s promotion

Wrexham co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds shared a video celebrating in the stands after the Welsh club’s promotion to the Championship on Saturday, 27 April.

Wrexham, owned by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, secured promotion from League One with a dominant 3–0 win over Charlton Athletic.

The Hollywood star was seen cheering with fans and hugging fellow co-owners at the STōK Racecourse after the final whistle.

On Instagram, he wrote: “We’ve been with Wrexham for what seems like the blink of an eye, but so much has happened. I remember the first press conference, we were asked what our goals were… and I think Rob jumped in with, ‘The Premier League.’”

"People laughed. They had every right to. It seemed insane… But we weren’t kidding."