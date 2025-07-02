Katy Perry fights back tears during her final Australian show following her reported split from Orlando Bloom.

On Monday (30 June), the “Teenage Dream” singer concluded her final show in the country on her Lifetimes World Tour at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre where she became emotional.

“Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world,” Perry said as her voice slightly cracked.

After blinking away the tears, she added, “Now let’s sing ‘Firework’.”

Perry and Bloom, who began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty, have reportedly called off their engagement. The pair share a daughter Daisy Dove.