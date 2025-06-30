Ronnie Wood shared backstage videos with Mick Hucknall and Lulu before they joined Sir Rod Stewart during his Legends Slot at Glastonbury on Sunday (29 June).

Stewart, 80, surprised the Pyramid Stage crowd, bringing Lulu and Simply Red singer Mick Hucknall on stage.

Wood, Stewart’s former Faces bandmate, joined him for the classic “Stay With Me”.

On Instagram, Wood filmed Hucknall and Lulu, saying, “So Mick’s getting ready to go on as well,” before Hucknall cheekily interrupted: “He’s famous!”, pointing to Wood.

Wood later posted footage of himself running onstage to join Stewart for the performance.