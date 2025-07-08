Heart-stopping moment NYPD officer races to grab woman trying to jump off bridge

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Watch the heart-stopping moment a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer races to save a woman who was trying to jump off a bridge.

Footage shared by the police force on Tuesday (8 July) shows an officer hopping out of his car and running towards the individual on RFK Bridge.

Catching up to the woman who was scaling the railing, the officer can be heard shouting “don’t do it” and “get down” before pulling her off the fence.