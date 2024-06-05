Independent TV
Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Go Down Swinging’ in Music Box session
Gareth Dunlop performs his single “Go Down Swinging” in a live acoustic set for Music Box.
Celebrating the release of his album Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know on 14 June 2024, Dunlop played two tracks in the Music Box studio ahead of his tour across the UK this summer. Find out more about the tour here.
Pre-order or pre-save Gareth Dunlop’s new album now, and stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTubechannel.
00:41