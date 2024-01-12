How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Every four years, the Iowa caucus marks the start of 11 months of campaigning to decide who is the next president of the United States of America. This year sees a new system in place for the Democrat caucus whilst over on the Republican side, GOP candidates scrap with the presence of former US president Donald Trump behind them.

But what is a caucus? How does it differ from an election primary and why does the state of Iowa get to go first? This is Decomplicated.

Check out Decomplicated on Independent TV, across desktop, mobile and connected TV.