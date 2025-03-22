The kiss that broke football

Jenni Hermoso had waited her whole career for this.

She’d played for her country almost 100 times, was Spain’s top goal scorer, winning the World Cup was her ambition. And finally she did it.

This was her moment to celebrate, but, instead, a man ruined it.

He was her boss, Luis Rubiales, the then much-heralded former president of Spain’s Football Association, who live on air, put his hands around her head and kissed her on the mouth.

He was recently found guilty of assaulting her, but you could say that this kiss was just a symptom of a much bigger problem.