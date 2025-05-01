David Beckham’s five most memorable hairstyles as football legend turns 50

David Beckham's enduring image has seen some unforgettable hairstyles throughout the years.

While first and foremost celebrated for his skills on the pitch, the football legend has had a huge influence on British style — with fans eager to recreate his looks.

As the former England captain turns 50 on Friday, 2 May, we take a look back at five of his most memorable choices — from the iconic buzzcut to the one style Beckham says he regrets.