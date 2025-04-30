Georgia Toffolo clears up why she didn’t take James Watt’s name

TV personality Georgia Toffolo has revealed why she didn’t take her husband James Watt’s last name after their wedding in Scotland earlier this year.

The Made in Chelsea star eloped with the BrewDog founder on a fishing boat in north-east Scotland in March.

“From a work perspective and just personal, how I perceive myself…like Toffolo is a really big part of me,” she said in a video on Instagram.

“And to be really frank, I can't be bothered with all the admin,” she joked.