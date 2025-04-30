Independent TV
Olivia Colman’s unusual crumpets topping unveiled in new Warburtons ad
Broadchurch actor Olivia Colman has joined the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Samuel L Jackson and George Clooney in appearing in an advert for bakery brand Warburton's, revealing an unconventional choice of topping for her crumpets.
Entering Jonathan Warburton's office as a "very special agent" from the “Department of National Treasures,” Colman later takes away stacks of crumpets for testing.
Holding a crumpet topped with strawberries and cream inside a car, the actor reveals the national treasure investigation was “made up.”
"Thanks for the crumpets," she adds.
The advert debuts on ITV on Saturday (3 May).
