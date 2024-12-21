How to make the most of your city break in the USA

TravelSmart heads to the vast lands of the USA, where we guide you through all the different types of city breaks to be experienced.

Whether it's sun and sand and party in Miami, the glitz and energy of New York or the history and community spirit of Detroit, Annabel Grossman and Benjamin Parker give you their hints and tips to have the perfect city break to suit you. America offers a host of different cities, perfect for any type of city break.

Watch TravelSmart on Independent TV.