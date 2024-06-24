Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

Tiny Habits showcase their incredible harmonies with a live Music Box performance of their single, "Mudroom".

Taken from the debut album All For Something, the music of the three college friends who met in Boston has been championed by the likes of David Crosby and Elton John, and seen them invited on tour with breakout star Noah Kahan. The trio will be closing out the year with a North American tour.

Stay tuned to Independent TV for more Music Box featuring the latest acts breaking through, available across desktop, mobile and connected TV, as well as our YouTube channel.