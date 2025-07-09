New Mexico house swept away during flash flooding in dramatic video

This is the moment a house gets swept away as flash floods hit New Mexico.

Floodwaters trapped people in their homes and cars as monsoon rains triggered flash flooding and an entire house was swept downstream on Tuesday (8 July).

Emergency crews carried out at least 85 swift water rescues in the Ruidoso area, including of people who were trapped in their homes and cars, said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, but Silva said the extent of the destruction wouldn’t be known until the water recedes.