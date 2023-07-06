How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

El Nino and La Nina are naturally-occurring weather events that can devastate the world’s climate, ecosystems, and cultures.

As the latest El Nino event forms this summer, with the last occurring in 2016 leading to the hottest year on record, we take a dive into these unique weather patterns and what they mean for the future of our climate.

Why do they occur? Do they affect global warming? And just how bad can they get?

Independent TV’s Decomplicated series explains El Nino and La Nina.