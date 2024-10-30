Strictly’s Pete Wicks sets record straight on Jowita Przystal romance

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Pete Wicks has set the record straight following rumours of a romance with his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal.

The former TOWIE star confirmed the pair are just friends when they appeared on This Morning on Wednesday (30 October).

He said: “No, it's not a love bubble, we have great chemistry because we've become such good friends.”

He told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “She’s one of the most amazing people I've ever met, genuinely, not just in the dancing side of things but outside of that and I think that helps us with the whole dancing thing.”