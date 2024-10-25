Dan Smith of British pop band Bastille chats with music editor Roisin O’Connor for The Independent’s new music podcast series Roisin O’Connor’s Good Vibrations.

In the pilot episode, Smith talks about his new album & (Ampersand). Inspired in part by some of his favourite artists, from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Simon & Garfunkel, Joan Bez and Laura Marling, it delves into the myths and histories surrounding figures such as Eve, Emily Dickinson, Marie Curie, Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen.

