Flash flood destroys New Mexico store at terrifying speed

Devastating footage shows flash floods in New Mexico destroying a mail order business at terrifying speeds.

CCTV shared by The Ruidoso Trading Post on Tuesday (8 July) shows water rapidly rising through the business’ workspace, as objects in the room rise to the ceiling as water fills the space.

The business confirmed that all staff and customers are safe, but their “workspace has been completely turned upside down” with many items “washed away”.

New Mexico was hit by severe flash flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains on Tuesday, leaving at least three people dead - two of them children - in the mountain village of Ruidoso.

The National Weather Service confirmed that multiple houses have been washed away by the intense flooding.