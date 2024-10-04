How Liz Hurley’s dress was a last-minute miracle

This is the story of how one black dress overshadowed an iconic British romcom.

The Versace number that Liz Hurley wore to accompany Hugh Grant to the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral premiere was a last-minute choice, one she wasn’t even meant to be wearing, as it was the last dress any designer would lend to her.

The look caught the public’s attention, sending both Hurley and Versace stratospheric in fame.

