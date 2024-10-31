Jennifer Garner brings back iconic 13 Going On 30 dress for Halloween

Jennifer Garner brought back her iconic 13 Going on 30 character Jenna Rink to celebrate Halloween.

The actor took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video of herself recreating the getting ready scene from the hit 2004 film.

The 52-year-old started her clip getting ready to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as she does in the film.

In a nod to the natural aging process, she applied lip gloss before retinol cream followed by powder and eyeliner.

She also dons her glasses to help her apply her makeup.

The actress then put on the iconic striped dress worn in the film.