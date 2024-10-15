Harry Redknapp disappointed at England’s decision to appoint Thomas Tuchel as manager

Harry Redknapp is disappointed at England’s decision to appoint German Thomas Tuchel as club manager.

It is understood Tuchel could be named as Gareth Southgate’s replacement as early as tomorrow (16 October) after advanced talks between Tuchel and the Football Association progressed rapidly today.

The 51-year-old led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and has also taken charge of Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.

Redknapp gave his opinion on Tucel during an interview with Sky Sports on Tuesday.

The former Tottenham manager said: “It’s not like he’s been a massive success. He’s come and gone at a couple of clubs. I’m very patriotic, I think we should have an English manager but obviously the field was very small to choose from.”