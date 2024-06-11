Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

This week on Go to Bat, we chat with Lord of the Rings star Viggo Mortensen about directing, composing, and starring in his latest film, The Dead Don’t Hurt.

We discuss what makes the perfect Western, working with Peter Jackson, and whether he’d return as Aragorn in a potential reboot.

Mortensen also reveals the films from his back catalogue that he would go to bat for, and the role that got away that almost changed his career.