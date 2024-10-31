A fight broke out at a South Carolina voting site after a voter was told to remove his “Let’s Go Brandon” hat.

The man tried to cast his vote at the old Orangeburg County Library on Wednesday (30 October) while wearing a camo hat with the expression widely used as an expletive towards Joe Biden.

The man started cursing at workers, who told him he had to take it off under South Carolina state law.

A female poll worker explains again that they cannot let him vote. The man then removes his hat and hurls it at the person behind him.

The man is seen pointing his finger in the woman’s face and appears to say something to her.

She then begins to hit him.