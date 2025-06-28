Watch as Taylor Swift belts out “Love Story” with boyfriend Travis Kelce and George Kittle after an NFL event.

A video posted on Kittle’s Instagram page on Friday (27 June) shows the three singing their hearts out to the iconic 2008 hit.

“Tight ends & lots of new friends!!! Shout-out to everyone who made it possible and to the TEs for showing up. @te_university,” Kittle wrote in the post’s caption.

Earlier in the week, Swift gave a surprise performance of “Shake It Off” at her boyfriend’s “Tight Ends & Friends” concert.

The Kansas City Chiefs player’s annual three-day summer training camp is for NFL tight ends to "bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers".