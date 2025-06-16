Watch as Harry Redknapp drops the f-bomb live on air, just seconds after Tyson Fury swore during Soccer Aid on Sunday (15 June), with ITV presenters having to apologise for the expletive-laden broadcast.

The former world heavyweight champion was giving a speech to the England team prior to kick-off at the Old Trafford when he cursed, with Redknapp later swearing himself as struggled to contain his laughter.

ITV removed Fury’s f-bomb from repeats, but Redknapp’s was missed.

"Let's not forget these Three Lions on the floor. Let them know how good we are. We are England. We are f***ing Spartans,” Tyson said, with Redknapp adding: “Let’s f***ing go!”

Presenters Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary apologised live on air for the remarks, with Scott adding: “It's Tyson, we don't know what's going to happen.”