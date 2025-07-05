Huge scope of deadly Texas flooding captured in footage shot from bridge

Video from a bridge has captured the scope of deadly flash flooding in Texas which has killed at least 24 people.

Authorities are racing to rescue people stranded by flash floods after up to 10 inches of rain fell overnight on 4 July in Kerr County.

Footage shows the view overlooking the Guadalupe River in Kerrville on Friday. Trees can be seen partially submerged under the fast-moving water as rain continues to pour.

"This has been a very devastating and deadly flood," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said at a news conference.

At least 13 people have died in Kerr County as a result of the flooding.