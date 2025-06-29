Ian McKellen fights back tears during touching moment with Glastonbury crowd

Sir Ian McKellen fought back tears during a touching moment with the Glastonbury crowd.

The Lord of the Rings actor performed alongside the Scissor Sisters to deliver his monologue from their hit Invisible Light, at the Somerset festival on Saturday (28 June).

The 86-year-old was then captured by the BBC Radio 2 team backstage as crowds can be heard chanting.

After the actor was informed they were indeed chanting his name, he became visibly emotional and covered his face with his hands.