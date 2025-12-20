Paragliders narrowly avoid landing in polar bear enclosure

A pair of paragliders had a close shave when they landed inches away from a polar bear enclosure.

On Tuesday (16 December), staff at Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshire grabbed non-lethal firearms after spotting two gliders falling directly towards a pen containing bears Nanook and Nori.

Footage shows the pair managing to divert at the last moment and narrowly avoiding the enclosure, landing just to the right side of the bears’ border.

"Polar bears are among the world's most dangerous predators and had the paragliders landed there, the outcome could have been tragic, rather than fairly comic,” park director James Butler said.