Hakeem Jeffries goes scorched earth on Trump admin over Kennedy Center move

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tore into the Trump Administration over their plan to rename the Kennedy Center.

Speaking on Capitol Hill on Thursday (18 December), Mr Jeffries compared Donald Trump to the “Titanic” and questioned why people were not jumping ship.

“The Republicans are losers. Why are you bending the knee at this point in time?”, he said, before adding that Mr Trump “doesn’t give a damn about the prospects of the country and the Republican party”.

Asked about the potential renaming of the Kennedy Center, Mr Jeffries said that only Congress have the power, not “the wannabe King or his sycophantic minions”.