Burgular caught after leaving Red Bull cans at crime scenes

A burglar was caught in the middle of break-in after he left Red Bull cans at the scenes of his other crimes.

Reece Wheat, 28, of Coach Road, Ripley, broke two bars on 28 November and 1 December, where he emptied the tills and helped himself to valuables.

During the break-ins, he sipped on cans of Red Bull which he left at the bars after fleeing.

Using forensic evidence, Nottinghamshire Police were able to link him to the two burglaries and when he tried to raid another bar on 12 December, he was caught.

After being charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of theft, Wheat appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday (13 December), where he pleaded guilty to all five offences.

He is due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 2 January.