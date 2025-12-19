Have you still got Christmas shopping left to do? Martin Lewis has shared an online tip that could help you save money for the big day.

Appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (16 December), the Money Saving Expert founder explained his “abandoned basket trick” to hosts Ben Shephard and Christine Lampard.

He said if you have a membership at the store, you can add the items you want to purchase to your basket, but exit the site before completing the transaction.

Some shops, including Argos, Currys, and Morrisons, will then often email back and offer the customer a discount to help them complete the transaction, he explained.