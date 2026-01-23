Watch the adorable moment that a mother otter tosses her baby into the water to give him swimming lessons.

Video shared by Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, shows mother Pintar picking up the pup by the scruff of its neck and transporting it to the pool.

Whilst father Sebastian watches from the side, Pintar can be seen helping the pup swim through the water before she gives it a boost out of the pool.

“At just two months old, this young swimmer has the best instructors right there to guide every splash,” the zoo said as it shared the sweet footage.