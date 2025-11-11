This is the heart-warming moment a stranded sea otter pup is reunited with its mother.

Footage released by the Marine Mammal Center shows the mother swimming towards her baby, who had been spotted near the shore along the Embarcadero roadway in San Francisco.

After rescuers saved the pup, they recorded a one-minute clip of it crying and played it over a bluetooth speaker, in hopes that the mother would hear it as they drove their boat around Morro Bay.

Following two hours of searching, the mother appeared and swam towards the boat. The team placed the baby in the water and the mother grabbed it before swimming away.

One rescuer said they “cried” during the reunion. “It was super rewarding, like top five day at work ever.”