Death in Paradise star shares rare insight into romance with fellow BBC actor

Death in Paradise star Don Gilet has given a rare insight into his relationship with his BBC co-star, Siobhan Finneran.

The Happy Valley actor, 59, is set to feature in the latest instalment of the crime series, with the Eastenders star, 59, reprising his role as DI Mervin Wilson as he takes on new cases and tries to build a relationship with his recently discovered half-brother.

Speaking to Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on Friday's (23 January) This Morning, Gilet joked: "She loved doing it. It was great working with her. She's come a long way."