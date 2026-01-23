Sir Keir Starmer has hit out at Donald Trump over the US president's false claims about British troops in Afghanistan.

The Republican told Fox News that Nato allied troops “stayed a little off the front lines” in Afghanistan, and also claimed that America had “never needed” its Nato partners, despite being the only member state to have ever invoked the alliance’s “all for one, and one for all” clause, in the wake of 9/11.

The prime minister said Trump's remarks were “insulting and frankly appalling” and suggested that he apologise.