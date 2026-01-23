Trump's Afghanistan claim dishonours war dead — here's the truth

Donald Trump has angered veterans and families of those who died in Afghanistan after claiming that allies stayed away from the front line in the conflict.

Around 1,061 non-American Nato troops died in the conflict that began in 2001, according to Help for Heroes. 457 British service personnel died.

The US president made the false statement in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked.

His remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum — here's why they are false.