Donald Trump has been branded a “draft dodger” by Emily Thornberry after the US president claimed Nato troops stayed “a little off the front lines” during the war in Afghanistan.

Speaking on Question Time on Thursday (22 January), the Labour MP described Trump’s remarks as an “absolute insult” to the 457 British service personnel who lost their lives in the conflict.

“How dare he say we weren’t on the frontline?” she said, before accusing Trump of avoiding military service during the Vietnam War draft.

She added: “How dare this man, who’s never seen any action, and who somehow managed to avoid the draft when everyone else in the United States had to face it?”