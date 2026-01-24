Rachel hoodwinked her family with ‘white lies’ in preparation for The Traitors

The Traitors’ Rachel Duffy has revealed the lengths she went to in order to prepare for the show, even practicing hoodwinking her own family in an attempt to sharpen her subterfuge skills.

Hailed by some fans as one of the best Traitors in the series’ history, Rachel’s talent for scheming led her to a tense final where viewers were left unsure whether she would turn on her fellow Traitor Stephen Libby right until the end.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Rachel explained her pre-show tactics: “I knew that I couldn’t go in unprepared. That’s not me, I have to prepare well for everything. So even just telling a few white lies at home, the practice - it paid off.”