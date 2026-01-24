Stephen explains why he decided to stay loyal to fellow Traitor Rachel until the end

Having made history alongside Rachel Duffy by becoming the first Traitor alliance to win the show, Stephen Libby has revealed why he chose not to take the entire £95,750 prize pot for himself in the show’s final.

In The Traitors’ tense final, Stephen and Rachel joined Jack Butler as the last three players standing, with Jack having nominated Rachel for banishment. Had Stephen also voted for Rachel, he would’ve won the game as the last remaining Traitor - but instead voted to banish Jack, splitting the jackpot.

Speaking after final, Stephen explained his reluctance to turn on Rachel. “I wanted to win it with someone,” he told BBC Breakfast. “Winning by myself would’ve been the worst of both worlds really, so it wasn’t a hard decision in the end to write Jack’s name down.”