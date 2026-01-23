James O'Brien fought back tears as he listened to the poem of an Afghanistan veteran’s mother, after the US president claimed NATO troops stayed “a little off the front lines” during the conflict.

On Friday (23 January), Nina called into LBC to read out a poem she had written for her son who had fought in the war. As she spoke, O’Brien appeared emotional and he went on to praise her writing as “beautiful”.

After she had finished, she said: “I’m disgusted today by Donald Trump’s comments. I never ring into things like this but I was so disgusted.”