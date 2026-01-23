Armed forces minister Al Carns has shared a video of Nato troops fighting in Afghanistan after Donald Trump claimed they stayed “a little off the front lines”.

The former Royal Marines colonel, who served and led four tours in Afghanistan, posted a video on Friday (23 January) of himself during the conflict.

“Here’s a small snapshot of what it’s like to be on the frontline in Afghanistan,” he wrote.

Mr Carns, who was awarded the Military Cross in 2011, earlier described Mr Trump’s comments as “utterly ridiculous” and invited anyone who believes the president to meet with him and some of the bereaved families of the more than 400 British personnel who died during the war.