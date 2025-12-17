Simon Cowell claims disgruntled former X Factor stars have ‘got it in for him’

Simon Cowell has suggested disgruntled past X Factor stars swap careers and “become accountants”, in response to a wave of criticism from some of the show’s former participants.

Previous acts including Steve Brookstein, Katie Waissel have spoken out about their alleged treatment during and after appearing on the reality show, which aired in the UK until 2018.

Waissel announced she was planning to sue Cowell in 2023, over an alleged breach of duty of care.

Speaking to the This is Entertainment podcast Cowell suggested some of the show’s stars held grudges against him.

“The vast majority of people, they’ve made a lot of money and got what they wanted - which was fame,” he said.

“So certain people, they’ve just got it in for me. There’s nothing I can do about that.”