John Fury sends condolences to Anthony Joshua after fatal car crash

John Fury has sent his condolences to Anthony Joshua and the victims of a fatal car crash in Nigeria in a video message.

Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami, both 36 and longtime friends of Joshua, died from their injuries following the crash on Monday (29 December). Joshua and another passenger are in a “stable” condition in hospital.

“It's a stark reminder, but people, you've got to start paying attention when driving a vehicle,” Fury said.

He urged people not to drink or do drugs before driving as “that’s when you’re at your most vulnerable”. He then clarified: “I’m not saying any of these boys have been doing that.”

No drugs or alcohol are believed to have been found at the crash scene.

Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps suggested speeding and overtaking attempts could be to blame, with a full investigation taking place.