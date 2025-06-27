World champion’s wardrobe malfunction fails to thwart 400m win

A world champion athlete overcame a wardrobe malfunction to win a 400m race on Wednesday (25 June).

American hurdler Chris Robinson was competing in the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in the Czech Republic when his genitals became exposed mid-race.

The athlete can be seen trying to adjust his shorts to preserve his modesty; however, he later gives up after multiple attempts.

Despite the malfunction, the hurdler won the race with a time of 48.95 seconds. He rolled into a somersault in triumph, before lying on the track and smiling.