Man sleeps overnight on a dog bed in queue for Wimbledon tickets

An eager Wimbledon fan spent the night sleeping on a dog bed in the queue in a bid to secure tickets.

Battling the scorching heat, the fan described the sleep as “dreadful” as he revealed he had been waiting in line for seven hours on Monday (30 June) ahead of the opening day of the tournament.

He said he was hopeful that he would secure a spot and would be most excited to see Novak Djokovic.

The opening day of the tournament in SW19 saw sweltering temperatures of 33C, with Carlos Alcaraz’s match interrupted after a spectator required medical assistance on Centre Court.